The Dubai Public Prosecution referred a 30-year-old unemployed Arab to the Criminal Court on charges of stealing 6,700 dirhams from an Asian bus driver. Card shape, with police logo on it.

The investigations of the Public Prosecution indicated that the accused slapped the victim on the neck, and ordered him to take out his wallet, then seized what was in it, and when the driver tried to retrieve his wallet, the accused slapped him again, and then left the place.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with two charges, namely, impersonating a public office, and committing an act contrary to public morals, which is imitating women by wearing women’s clothes and applying cosmetics to his face.

The victim said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations: “At one o’clock after midnight on the 24th of last April, and while he was standing in his car to perform a balance filling operation from one of the balance filling machines in the Al-Raqqa area, I was surprised by the accused riding the car next to me, and he was wearing women’s clothes, and when he spoke to me, I realized He is a man,” adding that the accused took out what looked like a card for him, and believed that what was taken out by a charger bears the logo of the Dubai Police, to assure the victim that he is a policeman.

The accused asked the victim to move to one of the sub-streets in the Al-Raqqa area, and ordered him to take out his wallet, then the accused seized the money (6,700 dirhams), and then got out of the car and ordered the victim to leave the place.

The victim stated that after the accused got out of the car, he doubted him, so he went to the police station to report the incident, and days later he was presented with the diagnosis queue, so he recognized the accused among them, because the victim asked the accused during the incident to remove the mask from his face, and he did.



