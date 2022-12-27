The Dubai Criminal Court ruled a one-month imprisonment for a 29-year-old (Arab) person who tried to travel through Dubai International Airport with a forged visa, which is a residence card in Germany, and was seized by the competent officer, and he admitted that he had paid 3,000 euros to a person in his home country. In exchange for obtaining this visa, which ended in losing his money and freedom, and deporting him from the country after serving the sentence.

According to the facts of the case, the accused agreed with another unknown person to forge an entry visa to Europe, and provided him with his personal photo and his passport, so the unknown person proved to him a forged visa on the passport in exchange for 3000 euros, and asked him to travel through Dubai Airport.

By asking the accused in the Public Prosecution investigations and during the trial, he denied the charge against him, stating that another person had obtained this visa for him in exchange for 3,000 euros as a valid visa, and asked him for a passport to fix the visa on him, but he was caught while trying to travel with it to Belgium.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it is sufficient to prove the crime of forgery, the court’s reassurance that it occurred based on the circumstances and circumstances of the case, pointing out that what is established by the evidence is the participation of the accused with an unknown person, in forging the visa, and providing him with his photo and passport, so the second accused carried out his mission, and gave him the passport with the forged visa.

The court ruled that the accused be imprisoned for one month and deported from the country.