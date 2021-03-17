The Criminal Investigations and Investigations Department at the Sharjah Police General Command arrested three persons (from an Arab country) in a gang formation headed by a person residing outside the country, who specialized in crimes of theft and fraud, through the department dealing with a report that a person was defrauded after agreeing with him to Selling a car, then appropriating the funds allocated for the purchase by stealing and escaping. She also received another report stating that a person was exposed to fraud and theft in the same manner.

In detail, the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, stated that the department had received a report from a person stating that he had stolen an amount of money from inside his vehicle, as the complainant stated that he had agreed with a person residing outside the country, to buy a car from him, and after Agreeing with him on the price, he told him that someone from his side would meet him to receive the agreed amount and then complete the purchase, and indeed the person attended at the specified place and time, and after I showed him the amount that I have in my vehicle, he snatched the money and fled very quickly to a car that was parked far from the place. He boarded her and quickly disappeared from sight.

Abu Al-Zoud added that the administration received a similar report in the same way, and in a close period of time, and in light of that, a team of criminal investigations and investigation officers began to follow up the reports. Their roles between theft and mediation in the transfer of stolen money.

Investigations revealed the involvement of the first accused (M.S.) with the mastermind (Arab) residing outside the country to participate in the second report, and the team members were able to seize sums of money in the defendants’ possession and seize them until the completion of the legal procedures, and after the perpetrators confessed to what was attributed They were arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution Office in Sharjah.

Abu Al-Zoud called on individuals to avoid dealing with anonymous people and those who use international phone numbers to communicate with them on social media, and the need to request their data and what proves their personal identities, especially in buying and selling operations, so that they do not fall victim into the hands of fraudsters, and he also called not to possess sums of money. Big financial in such dealings so that they are not exposed to theft or abuse.





