Jamal Ibrahim, WAM (Oman)

His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, chaired the UAE delegation participating in the fourth meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee in charge of international action to confront illegal Israeli policies and procedures in the city of Jerusalem, which was held yesterday, at the invitation of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in its capacity as Chairman of the Committee, with the aim of discussing ways to confront Israeli attacks The ongoing attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the resulting serious repercussions on the situation in Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The committee’s membership includes the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Palestine, the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the Republic of Tunisia, the current president of the Arab summit, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The committee’s meeting discussed the dangerous developments taking place in Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the existing tensions and the Israeli aggressions and measures, in addition to taking a joint Arab move to stop the Israeli attacks and violations against the holy sites, ending violence and restoring a comprehensive calm, working to stabilize the existing historical situation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Sharif, and ways to revive The peace process in the foreseeable future to achieve the two-state solution.

The committee listened to a presentation by its Chairman, Ayman Hussein Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Dr. Riyad Al-Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the State of Palestine, on the developments of events in Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the illegal Israeli measures against the Palestinians.

The meeting issued a statement condemning the Israeli attacks and violations against worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, which escalated dangerously during the past days of the blessed month of Ramadan, and warned that these attacks represent a provocation to the feelings of Muslims everywhere, and undermine the freedom of worship in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the freedom of access to worshipers to it. He also warned that it threatens to ignite a cycle of violence and threaten security and stability in the region and the world.

The statement stressed the rejection of all illegal practices aimed at changing the legal and historical status quo in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and rejected any attempt to impose its division in time and space, and stressed the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in Al-Haram Al-Sharif and return to what it was before the year 2000, in a manner that guarantees Respecting the fact that the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims, and that visits to it for non-Muslims are organized by the Islamic Endowments Department of the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Sanctuaries as the legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction to manage all the affairs of the Haram and to regulate entry to it.

The statement referred to the historical Hashemite guardianship of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in protecting the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The statement affirmed the support of the Palestinian people and all their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their right to freedom, and an independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, in accordance with international law, the Arab Peace Initiative and the approved references.

He called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take immediate and effective action to stop illegal Israeli practices in Jerusalem and the Haram al-Sharif, and discussed that members of the Arab Ministerial Committee and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, in coordination with Arab countries, make contacts with the international community and international bodies in order to clarify the danger of this practices in Jerusalem and its sanctities, and pushing for an active international stance to discourage Israel from these measures, and obligate it to respect international law and restore a comprehensive calm.

After the ministerial meeting, His Majesty King Abdullah II received the heads of delegations of the Arab countries participating in the meeting, and reviewed with them the results of their meeting.