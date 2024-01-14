Four people of Arab nationality fell into the trap of a person of the same nationality, who promoted himself as an intermediary to obtain visas to Europe, and convinced their families of his ability to provide them with residence visas, to travel and settle there, and despite their suspicion of the forged documents that he brought them, due to the naivety of their preparation, they paid. He had sums of money, one thousand euros for each visa, so that they were arrested while trying to travel through Dubai Airport, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution, and then to the Misdemeanor Court, on charges of participating in the use of forged documents, while the fifth accused was later arrested, and they were all sentenced to one month’s imprisonment. And deportation from the state.

The details of the case, according to what was established in the court’s confidence and was reassured by its conscience, stated that the fifth accused in the case sought to collect money illegally by acting as an intermediary in forging entry visas to European countries. His fame spread among some members of his community abroad, and a number of people communicated with him. Of those in European countries, they agreed to provide their relatives living in their Arab country with false visas, so that they would meet him and facilitate their entry into Europe.

The four defendants arrived at the appointed time in Dubai, met the fifth, and each of them paid a thousand euros to obtain a forged visa. Then he asked them to give him an opportunity to travel to another country to prepare the visas. He returned to them after five days, and each one of them handed over his passport. He was issued a visa to Italy, but they were arrested while trying to travel through Dubai Airport, after the documents in their possession became suspicious. The passports were referred to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, which proved the forgery of the visas.

The four defendants admitted that the fifth defendant was the link in the card fraud, as he convinced them to mediate with a tourism company to obtain entry visas to Italy, in exchange for a thousand euros per visa.

In implementation of this agreement, flight tickets were prepared for them by one of the companies, to go first to Romania, and from there to Italy. Five days after their first meeting with him, he presented each of them with his passport and visa, and they were surprised that the visa was an external sticker, not inside the passport. They asked him about that, and he convinced them that this was not considered an important matter, given that they had the same visa, and that the authorities did not care. Thus, they were arrested while trying to travel when they presented visas attributed to Italy, while Romania was the travel destination. In the merits of its ruling, the court stated that the crime of forgery is proven by three elements: changing the truth in a document in one of the ways stipulated in the law, and that the change results in harm to others, whether actual or potential, in addition to criminal intent, indicating that the elements of the crime are present in this case. The suit.

She explained that the defendants all participated in the crime by agreeing with an unknown person to forge visas, and providing him with their photos through an intermediary, who is the fifth defendant. They then used these cards by submitting them to the immigration officer, who discovered that they were forged and unusable, and the ordinary person was deceived by them, resulting in harm, which is The possibility of the accused leaving the country, despite their knowledge of the forgery.

The court saw, based on the conditions of the defendants, their past, their behavior, and the circumstances of the crime, that there was a serious possibility that they would commit another crime, and therefore decided to deport them from the state after imprisoning them for a month.

The defendants initially appealed the first-instance ruling before the Court of Appeal, but they later retracted, and the ruling was then upheld.

• The court ruled to imprison and deport the five convicts.