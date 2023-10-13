The Dubai Misdemeanor Court heard a strange case of its kind, related to the accusation of an Arab person with false testimony before the Personal Status Court in Dubai after he took an oath that another person (the plaintiff) witnessed with him the marriage contract of a man and a woman of the same nationality, and the plaintiff denied that he attended the marriage ceremony in the first place. The accused was placed under legal accountability, but it later became clear that the plaintiff was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and he later realized that he had actually witnessed the contract but had completely forgotten due to the illness he suffered from. In detail, the Public Prosecution in Dubai charged an Arab person with false testimony before a judicial authority, as he took an oath before the Personal Status Court and testified that a person was present with him as a witness when writing the marriage contract for a man and a woman of the nationality of the accused, contrary to the truth, according to the list. Accusation. It was recorded in the arrest report that the accused was referred based on a decision from the Personal Status Court to accuse him of perjury, in a session that was scheduled to hear witnesses in a lawsuit between the spouses who had entered into the marriage contract. The accused appeared before the court and it was decided that he was present at the marriage contract between the plaintiff wife and the defendant husband, in the presence of A second witness also attended the session, but upon questioning the last witness denied his attendance at the alleged contract session, which prompted the Personal Status Court to refer the first witness to the prosecution on charges of perjury.

Upon questioning the accused, he denied the accusation against him and confirmed the validity of his testimony before the Personal Status Court, stating that the other witness to the marriage contract was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and that he had forgotten to attend the marriage contract between the two parties to that case.

The accused pleaded his denial before the misdemeanor court, and stated to the court panel that the other witness was present at the session and requested to hear his testimony. The misdemeanor court panel responded and discussed the second witness, and decided that he was actually present at the marriage contract council for both parties to the personal status lawsuit subject to the testimony, and that he was confused about the matter, and reported that the accused testified. He told the truth before the Personal Status Court and did not lie or give false testimony.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that according to the Federal Crimes and Penal Code No. 31 of 2021, whoever falsely testifies before a judicial authority or a body that has the authority to hear witnesses after taking an oath, or denies the truth or conceals some or all of what he knows about the facts of the case about which he is being asked, whether… Whether the person who gave the testimony is an acceptable witness or not, he shall be punished by imprisonment for three months.

She continued that the principle in criminal trials is that the judge is convinced based on the evidence presented to him and his belief is formed from any evidence or presumption, unless the law restricts him to specific evidence stipulated by it.

The court indicated in presenting its ruling that criminal rulings must be based on certainty and certainty, not on doubt and guesswork, and it is sufficient to doubt the commission of the crime or the validity of its attribution to the accused, or the insufficient evidence of proof to acquit the accused, which the Constitution guarantees to the accused. She stated that she had examined the case and carefully considered its circumstances and the evidence on which the accusation was based, and then doubted the veracity of the elements of proof, and suggested that the accused’s defense was more likely than not to be reassured about the validity of the accusation against him.

She attributed her conviction to the testimony of the other witness at the trial session and his acknowledgment that he had actually attended a marriage contract for both parties to the personal status lawsuit, and that the accused testified to the truth and did not testify falsely. If the court was satisfied with that testimony, the accusation would be denied against the accused, and its elements would collapse, and then it would acquit him.

