An Arab person was involved in a strange crime of its kind, as he was found in possession of 100 counterfeit US $100 bills while entering the country through the Hatta border crossing.

The man admitted his knowledge of counterfeiting these currencies, but he insisted that he did not intend to use them or promote them, and that he had bought them from a tourist market in Turkey to play with them, photograph them, and post them on his Snapchat account, for fun.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court on charges of introducing counterfeit banknotes into the country. The court of first instance punished him with six months’ imprisonment, suspended for a period of three years, and deporting him from the country. However, he appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which overturned the ruling and ruled that he was acquitted. .

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused was on his way to the country, coming from a neighboring country through the Hatta border crossing, so customs inspectors became suspicious of his car, and upon searching it, they found 100 counterfeit US $100 bills.

A witness from Dubai Customs said in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he was on duty and was monitoring cars and passengers arriving from one of the neighboring countries, before allowing passage through the border crossing. As soon as the accused entered the country by land, he took the normal procedures and searched his car, but he noticed that the box was closed. Save the front items on the right side with the key.

He added that he asked the accused to open the box, and inside it he found 99 counterfeit $100 bills.

When asked, he decided that they were toys that he had bought from a market in Turkey, to use them in games, photograph them, and publish them on his account. He brought them through Dubai Airport, then put them in his car, and left with them for a neighboring country, then returned with those papers in his possession, pointing out that the accused took out another paper. From his pocket of the same category and handed it to him.

The inspector explained that the seized papers appeared to be printed and unsound according to texture and color, and devoid of any means of guarantee, as the usual bright stripe on those currencies was replaced with a bold blue line, indicating that the accused did not use those papers, and that a person familiar with the description of banknotes of that category can detect them. It is easily counterfeited, while those who are not familiar with the nature of the currency can be deceived by it. By referring the seized papers to the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, the results of the examination showed that they were forged to a degree that the average person would miss and could be deceived by. When the accused was questioned in the minutes of collecting evidence and investigations by the Public Prosecution, he denied the charge against him, and his defense was that he bought the seized cards with the intention of playing, photographed them and displayed them on his account on social media networks, stressing that they cannot appear real or correct to anyone, and their appearance suggests that they are for playing and do not be fooled. Someone had it, and that he put it in his car and left outside the country and was arrested on his return.

After examining the case, the court of first instance ruled in his presence to punish the accused with six months’ imprisonment, confiscate the seized counterfeit currencies, and deport him from the state for what was assigned to him. It ordered a suspension of the implementation of the imprisonment sentence for a period of three years starting from the final ruling.

For his part, the accused appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which explained in the merits of its ruling that it was satisfied with the defendant’s defense, that he had acquired those cards with the intention of playing and photographing them on social media networks, and his intention was not to promote them or deal with them inside or outside the country, and the cards The case lacked any evidence to the contrary, and ended with the initial ruling being overturned and the accused acquitted.