The Dubai Criminal Court has ruled a two-year prison sentence, then deportation, against a gang of “eminent employees”, consisting of four people, who hold nationalities from one of the Eastern European countries (two engineers and two employees). They tried to steal 500 thousand dirhams from an Arab person, and assaulted him and two of his friends. In an apartment where the victims came to buy a digital currency.

The Public Prosecution investigations reported that the victims realized that they had been lured in order to steal their money, when the defendants tried to remove the bag of money from the hand of its owner, but he clung to it, despite the repeated assaults on him, and he kept crying out, saying: “my thief,” and he resisted his friends, despite their eyes splash With deodorant, until the defendants became afraid and fled, and the Public Prosecution charged the defendants with committing a felony of attempted theft under duress.

The first victim (Arab) said that he, accompanied by two of his friends, went to meet an Asian person to buy a digital currency (Bitcoin) worth 500 thousand dirhams, and the seller directed them to his office, but he was not present when they came, so they met another person, according to the coordination of the first, and they waited He was hoping for his arrival, and he told them by phone that he was about to arrive. He added that the Asian asked them to show the money to his colleague in the office to make sure they had the money, and accordingly he would transfer the digital currency to them, so they offered the money and waited for the transfer process, but he kept stalling on the pretext that there was no internet, until they were concerned, so they decided to leave, and the person made The one who was waiting for them had a phone call, and he told the other party that they were about to leave.

The victim added that, within three minutes, four people (the European accused) entered the office and asked the victim about the reason for their presence in the office, then two people attacked the holder of the money bag, trying to remove it, while the other two attacked him and his third friend by punching him, but the victim who was carrying it The bag did not give it up, and he kept screaming and crying out: “Thief, my thief,” while the defendants sprayed deodorant in the eyes of the victims, but they resisted, until the defendants felt fear, and fled the scene.

He indicated that they informed the police, who used the recording of surveillance cameras, and the suspects were seized, and they were identified by the victims, and they were transferred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court, which sentenced them to two years imprisonment and then deportation.

Gang members put deodorant into the victims' eyes and assaulted them.





