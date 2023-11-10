The Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a preliminary ruling convicting a person of Arab nationality who embezzled 12,000 dirhams given to him by an Arab woman as a trust, and punishing him with a fine of 2,000 dirhams.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with committing the crime of breach of trust by embezzling movable property delivered to him by way of agency, to the detriment of the rightful owner. The court of first instance ruled in absentia to imprison the accused for a month, but he objected to the ruling. The court ruled to accept the opposition in form, but rejected it in substance and upheld his conviction, but modified the ruling from imprisonment to a fine of 2,000 dirhams.

The initial ruling was not accepted by the accused, so he appealed it before the Court of Appeal and denied the charge, indicating that the papers did not contain any evidence of his guilt, and requested acquittal, but the Court of Appeal concluded that the elements of the crime against him were established and upheld the ruling of the first instance.