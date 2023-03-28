An (Arab) person decided to travel illegally to Europe, but his dream evaporated just steps away from the ladder of the plane heading to Turkey, and from there to France, using a fake visa sticker for the State of Spain, after he was stopped by an Emirates Airlines employee, and suspected of the visa, and from Then his forgery was confirmed, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Misdemeanor Court on charges of forgery and the use of a forged unofficial document, despite his knowledge of that, so it convicted him and used clemency with him, contenting him with a one-month imprisonment with suspended execution and deportation from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case were stated according to what was settled in the certainty of the court, and he was reassured by its conscience, and it was stated in the Public Prosecution investigations that if the accused left through Dubai Airport, through Terminal No. 3, using his original passport, an Emirates Airlines employee stopped him, and asked him to show what He was authorized to enter his destination, so he showed him a Spain entry visa, and by checking the visa, he informed him that it was forged, and he was arrested, and his passport was referred to the Documents Examination Section of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at Dubai Airport, which checked it again, and concluded in its report that it was a forged visa .

And by asking the accused in the record of inference and investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, he stated that he was not aware that the visa was forged, as he obtained it through a person in his country, who agreed with him to provide him with it, in exchange for 2000 dollars, and he sent him the visa sticker via mail while he was there. In the country, he installed it on his own on the passport, and went on the scheduled date for travel via Emirates Airlines at Dubai Airport, specifying his destination to Turkey, and from there to France, but when he arrived at the point of issuing the boarding pass, and presented the passport to the employee, he suspected The last one was forged, and it was stopped by the competent authorities.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that it is required for the crime of forgery to be valid for use, in order for the element of harm to be proven, indicating its reassurance in the evidence of proof against the accused, so it ruled to imprison him for a month and then deport him from the state, but it saw from the morals of the convict and his past what is inciting Believing that he will not return to committing a new crime, and then imposed a suspension of the sentence for a period of three years.