The Personal Status Court in Ras al-Khaimah ruled that an (Arab) wife divorced her (Arab) husband resolutely because he had deserted her during her stay in a foreign country. She refused the husband’s request to enter her into obedience.

In detail, the wife of a newspaper filed a lawsuit under the agency of lawyer Hanan Al-Bayed, in which she stated that the husband moved to live in a foreign country despite the wife’s rejection of the idea that she is stable in the Emirates and lives among her family and relatives and that her children enjoy psychological, moral and academic stability, and despite that she was forced to travel with the husband in order to maintain her family.

She explained that the husband, after his trip, changed his behavior and began to insult her in front of her two children and refrained from spending on them without justification, leaving her alone and facing the difficulties of life in a foreign country. Divorce for the damage, with the obligation to pay her the deferred dowry named in the marriage contract at a value of 50 thousand dirhams, the maintenance of pleasure, the waiting period, marital alimony, the alimony of the children, the nursery house, the maid’s rent, the incubator’s rent and the Eid clothing for the children, the value of the school expenses, transportation for the children and an allowance for furnishing a nursery house.

The husband stated in a corresponding lawsuit newspaper that his wife took the two children and traveled with them to a foreign country without his permission and demanded her to return to the UAE to preserve them, but she refused and deprived him of them, and expelled him from the house while he was in the foreign country, which prompted him to file a lawsuit to demand the inclusion of his children because the wife is not She is trustworthy and unable to raise them in a foreign country.

In the ruling, the Personal Status Court confirmed that the husband used the differences with his wife as an excuse to leave the marital home and completely deserted the plaintiff, as abandonment is one of the most harmful types of loneliness and instability that it causes in the soul of the abandoned, especially since she lives with her child in a foreign country.

She explained that the harm of desertion was double, and that the husband decided to travel and settle in a foreign country, and that his invitation to the plaintiff to enter the house of obedience that he prepared in the Emirates is arbitrary because he did not abide by the duty of cohabitation, and the effect of desertion and his request contradicts the concept of the marital relationship.

The court assessed the damage inflicted on the wife and the depth of the gap between the two parties contributed to the severity of disharmony and instability, and it became impossible for the spouses to live in good terms between them, which requires the court to issue a divorce for the plaintiff for the harm.

The court ordered the husband to pay the plaintiff 50,000 dirhams in dowry and prove custody of the plaintiff for her two male children until he reaches adulthood and the female until she marries, and to pay her 800 dirhams of spousal maintenance, and 1,200 dirhams per month, the alimony for the two children, including all aspects of alimony except housing, at 600 dirhams per month for each, and that He pays her a thousand dirhams on each Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to buy clothes for the two Eids, and 1,100 dirhams for a nursery house including electricity, water, gas, internet and telephone, and 300 dirhams per month for nursery fees for the male son. She also ruled that he must pay her 1,300 British pounds for three months, and 800 British pounds Starting from August 30 of last year until the divorce becomes final, it also obligated the husband to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.



