The Dubai Criminal Court ruled that an Arab person be imprisoned for two months and fined 4,800 dirhams, which he had seized in a fraud he carried out against an Arab woman, after luring her with an advertisement he posted on Facebook, in which he claimed he owned housing units for rent at reasonable prices.

To perfect his ruse, the accused used a real estate broker who convinced him that he was in control of the apartment, and asked him to accompany the woman on a tour to inspect the unit, then he asked the victim to leave the amount with the real estate guard, so that everyone would discover in the end that they were his tools to carry out his crime.

According to the investigations of the Public Prosecution Office and the case papers, “the accused took fraud as a means of earning, and devised a trick by publishing an advertisement on Facebook stating that he owns housing units for rent at reasonable prices.”

And she added that the victim contacted him via the number listed in the advertisement, in light of her search for an apartment in the Emirate of Dubai, and a real estate broker replied to her, telling her that the unit was owned by a person named “Ihab”, who later turned out to be the accused, and the broker agreed with her to inspect the apartment located in one of the complexes. The victim went to the apartment on the appointed time, and inspected the apartment accompanied by the real estate broker, then spoke to the accused by phone, and he informed her that the first payment for the rent was 4800 dirhams, in addition to the amount of 1000 dirhams (insurance), and he asked her to leave the amount with the building guard, provided that she comes later To receive the contract and the apartment.

The victim said that she waited for a call from the accused at the specified time, but he did not, so she contacted him by phone, and he told her that he would prepare the contract and leave it with the guard with the key, indicating that he did not adhere to the appointment this time as well, which raised her doubts.

She added that she was surprised by a call from the real estate broker, in which he informed her that he had received a letter from the accused stating that his name was not “Ihab”, and that he did not own the unit, and that he claimed that mockingly the victim, and asked her to go to the building’s guard to recover the amount she had paid.

When the victim went to the guard to retrieve her money, she was shocked that the accused had already received the amount, but the guard told her that he had photographed the identity card of the accused, and when she called him, she found his phone switched off, so she reported the incident.

The building’s guard testified in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that he had handed over the money to the accused.

And when presented in the line for diagnosis, get to know him.

The accused denied the charge against him, and denied his connection to the incident, stating that another person had used his identity card in the fraud.

The court affirmed its satisfaction with the evidence that the accused had obtained the sum of 4,800 dirhams from the victim in a fraudulent manner, and assumed an incorrect capacity, taking advantage of her need for an apartment, and forcing her to hand over the amount, as he exploited the real estate guard to receive the money, and the first instance court ruled that he be imprisoned. Two months and fined the amount he seized, and deported him from the country after serving the sentence.