Corona mutated strains are spreading in many countries, which raises fears of a new outbreak of the epidemic.

And different strains of the virus have already appeared in several Arab countries. Today, the Mauritanian Minister of Health, Dr. Mohamed Nathero Ould Hamed, announced that his country had recorded for the first time four new mutated infections with the emerging corona virus. Indian and other South African subspecies.

This is the first time that the dangerous Indian mutated strain of the virus, as well as the South African strain, was recorded in Mauritania, weeks after four cases of the British strain were recorded.

The minister called for caution and for maintaining precautionary measures and diverging. He said that the Ministry of Health is investigating the circumstances surrounding the emergence of these new infections, stressing the seriousness of these cases and the difficulty in controlling them.