Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani launched today, Tuesday, the work of the “Security and Public Surveillance System” project for the capital, Nouakchott.

The project will enable control of traffic, maintain security, protect people and their property, improve the facade of the capital, and reduce the spread of organized crime in a rapidly expanding city.

The project includes the installation of surveillance cameras installed at the intersection of roads, public streets, and security-sensitive places, an integrated communication system, a control center equipped with the latest technologies that enable it to monitor the entire city of Nouakchott, and five mobile cars for remote monitoring and control to move between the governorates of the capital.

This project is expected to be completed within 15 months. China is undertaking it with a budget of twenty million dollars.