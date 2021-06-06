Abdullah Abu Deif

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced that it had conducted an audiometric survey of 4,215 non-Egyptian children residing in Egypt, in order to detect early detection and treatment of hearing impairment and loss in newborns, which is a presidential initiative under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Health and Population, said that an audiometric survey has been conducted for 1,644,438 newborns as part of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s initiative for early detection and treatment of hearing impairment and loss for newborns, since the launch of the initiative in September 2019.

The ministry revealed that 99,118 children were transferred for re-examination a second time through a confirmatory test, a week after the first examination in the same unit, adding that 9,356 children were transferred after the second test to referral hospitals in the governorate for higher evaluation and the start of medical treatment or treatment. Installing a stethoscope, or transferring the child for cochlear implantation to those who need his condition.

She pointed out that the child’s failure to pass the second test in most cases does not mean that he has a hearing loss, but that he needs advanced tests at the referral centers of the initiative, stressing that early detection of hearing loss or impairment avoids hearing impairment and facilitates treatment opportunities.