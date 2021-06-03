Despite vaccination campaigns against the emerging corona virus, countries are seeking not to rush to lift the measures aimed at combating the outbreak of the emerging corona virus, for fear of a relapse.

In this context, Morocco approved, today, Thursday, the extension of the state of health emergency for an additional month, until next July 10, to confront the outbreak of the virus.

And the MAP quoted a statement issued after the government meeting, that “the decision came in the interest of the authorities to continue to ensure the effectiveness and efficacy of the measures and measures taken to address the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On the other hand, the Kingdom announced the registration of 395 new cases of the virus during the past 24 hours.

Five deaths were also counted during the same period.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health stated, in a statement, that the new infections raised the total confirmed number to 520,423 cases since the first case was announced on March 2, 2020. While the total number of fully recovered cases reached 508,210 cases, while the number of deaths rose to 9,165.