Today, Thursday, Morocco decided to ease the restrictions it had imposed as part of the measures to combat the emerging Corona virus.

This comes after “the recorded decline in the trend of infection with the Coronavirus.”

Morocco eased the night curfew to become from eleven o’clock at night instead of eight o’clock in the evening.

A statement said, “Starting tomorrow, Friday, night movement is banned nationwide from eleven o’clock at night to 4:30 in the morning.”

He added, “It was decided to close shops, restaurants and cafes, at the eleventh hour at night, and to keep all other precautionary restrictions that were previously approved in the event of a health emergency, related to parties, gatherings and demonstrations, and cinemas and funerals.”

Morocco has imposed night-ban measures from eight in the evening until six in the morning, since December 23.

Today, Thursday, the Kingdom of Morocco recorded 333 new cases of Coronavirus, which brings the total number of infections to 516091 cases.

It also recorded three new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country due to the Corona virus to 9,109 cases.

Morocco achieved a decrease in injuries and deaths due to the epidemic, thanks to its national vaccination campaign against the virus.