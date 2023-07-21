The United Nations Prize for Human Rights was awarded, Thursday, to five winners, including the Amman Center for Human Rights Studies in Jordan.

“The dedication of the laureates reflects the universal nature of human rights at a critical period,” said UN General Assembly President Chapa Kurosi, in his capacity as chair of the committee responsible for selecting the laureates.

“The award sends a clear message to human rights defenders around the world: the international community appreciates and supports your efforts to promote all human rights for all,” he added.

The winners of the 2023 award are: the Amman Center for Human Rights Studies, the Belarusian “Viasna” group, the human rights activist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Julien Losinge, and the Uruguayan children’s rights activist, Julio Pereira, in addition to the Global Alliance of Civil Society Organizations, Indigenous Peoples, Social Movements and Local Communities for “global recognition of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.”

The United Nations General Assembly recognized this right in July 2022.

“At a time when civic space is under threat around the world, awarding the UN Human Rights Prize to the Campaign for Global Recognition of the Right to a Healthy Environment is testament to the power of collective effort and the importance of civil society in achieving a fairer and greener future,” said Eileen Geyer-Allili, Head of Governance Practices at WWF, a member of the coalition.

In 1966, the United Nations General Assembly established the United Nations Prize for Human Rights, and it has since been awarded to many, including Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, Jimmy Carter, Eleanor Roosevelt, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.