Saturday, April 29, 2023, 02:33



Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates, has made history this Friday by becoming the first Arab to walk through space on a mission on the International Space Station (ISS). The walk, supervised by the US space agency (the well-known NASA), began at 5:11 p.m. and lasted thirty minutes.

Sultan, who is on the longest Arab space mission in history, has been accompanied by NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, the Emirati Gulf News has reported. This achievement has made the UAE the 10th country in the world to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

A few hours before going out into the void, the astronaut wrote on his Twitter account that he was ready to “write a new story for the Arabs” to which he added that “with the space suit and the flag of the United Arab Emirates on his arm with pride, I will soon undertake the first spacewalk in the Arab world. Wish us luck!”