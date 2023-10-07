The Dubai Misdemeanor Court convicted an unemployed man from an Arab country who assaulted his wife by slapping her several times and suffocating her, inflicting various injuries on her, due to personal disputes between them, and his demand that she separate through khula, not divorce.

The details of the case stated that the wife (an Arab woman) filed a complaint against her husband after he assaulted her while they were discussing the separation mechanism together. The matter developed into verbal arguments and then he hit her and tried to strangle her before she escaped with some of it in his hand and headed to the hospital.

When the victim was asked, she stated that she was present with her husband in their home and a dispute arose between them, so he started yelling at her. She stated that she had been residing in the country since she was born, and that she had married him about 10 years ago and had two children.

The wife said that the differences between them began more than five years ago, and the problems developed to an extent that was difficult to bear, so she resorted to the court to implement the divorce procedures, and then she was surprised by him on the day of the incident, getting angry with her, and asking her to separate by divorce and give up her rights, but she did not respond to him and asked He should talk to her brother about it.

She added that he replied to her that she was still under his protection, and that she should not go out without his permission, so he closed the door and beat her, slapping her about six times, and he also tried to strangle her, but she bit his hand when she felt out of breath, pointing out that he took her mobile phone so that she would not call anyone for help, so she opened it. She opened the door and fled, then went to the hospital, then to the police station to file a report.

For his part, the accused stated in the police evidence report that disagreements had flared up with his wife about a year ago due to him losing his job, pointing out that he was talking to her normally on the day of the incident, because she wanted a divorce, and the situation escalated so he tried to leave the room, but she grabbed him and he invited her to come. To get away from him, she started shouting at him, so he left. Then he was surprised by a call from the police station and learned that he was accused of hitting her, confirming that it was a malicious accusation due to mutual disputes between them.

After examining the case, the court explained its satisfaction with the corroborating evidence and the attached medical report, noting that the accused’s plea of ​​malicious accusation is a defense that does not require a response, as long as the court ruled the conviction based on the corroborating evidence. The court stated that, based on the circumstances of the case, the accused should be granted clemency, and it ruled to convict him and fine him 7,000 dirhams.

• The accused confirmed that the accusation was malicious because of mutual disputes with his wife.