Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

Yesterday, Arab and Western countries welcomed the success of the process of withdrawing oil from the dilapidated tanker “Safer” off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea, and the disappearance of the imminent danger of a leak, while experts and political analysts considered the success of the operation, a positive step to solve the crisis that threatens the marine environment and international navigation and ways The livelihood of thousands of fishermen in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab Parliament welcomed the completion of the unloading of the dilapidated tanker “Safer”, amid praises from the United Nations, by harnessing all efforts to end the operation that spared the Red Sea an environmental disaster.

In the West, France, the United States, the European Union, Britain, the Netherlands and Germany welcomed the completion of the process of transferring oil from the decomposing tank to the alternative tanker “Yemen”.

Yesterday, the Yemeni Minister of Transport, Abd al-Salam Hamid, said that the plan to unload “Safer” took 18 days, in which efforts were made by 145 specialists, technicians and supervisors who worked for more than 350 working hours.

Hamid added that the United Nations, in partnership with the Yemeni government, has achieved a great achievement in protecting the territorial waters of Yemen and the region by unloading more than 1.1 million barrels of crude oil from the floating “Safer” reservoir in the Red Sea.

He explained that “Yemen and the countries bordering the Red Sea have got rid of a nightmare that has been haunting the Yemeni people, the region and even the world for years.”

Yemeni political experts and analysts considered that the success of the mission of transferring oil from the tanker “Safer” to the replacement ship is a positive step to solve the crisis that threatens the marine environment, international navigation and the livelihood of thousands of fishermen in Yemen, considering that the problem is not completely over, but it is the beginning.

Yesterday, the United Nations announced the completion of withdrawing the cargo of the dilapidated Safer oil tanker, which was anchored off the port of Hodeidah, west of Yemen, in the Red Sea, and the transfer of more than a million barrels of oil from it, and thus the end of the danger that was threatening the region.

And the Yemeni political analyst, Musa Al-Maqtari, believes that “the end of unloading (Safer) to the replacement ship represents a step in the right direction, and at the very least it postpones the occurrence of the disaster, given that what will be decided on the discharge of crude oil is what will prevent the disaster permanently or not, and hope is pinned on efforts.” The ongoing international activities in this context, which focus on the agreement to drain the oil in the new tank after the scrapping and dismantling of the (Safer) tanker.

Al-Maqtari stressed, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that efforts should be focused on the next process of draining the oil from the replacement tanker so that it does not turn into a new problem, especially with information about its life span, which does not seem to be long, because if it remains in the location of Safer himself, as this opens the door to new dangers behind which the “Houthi” group stands.

After completing the first phase of addressing this problem, Al-Maqtari expressed his hope that the United Nations, as the party leading efforts to address the crisis, would clarify the party causing the delay in completing the task over the past years. According to Yemeni sources, the United Nations has not yet reached an agreement regarding dealing with the oil that was withdrawn from the “Safer” tank to the replacement ship, which is estimated at 1.14 million barrels of light crude oil.

For his part, Yemeni political analyst Abd al-Hamid al-Masajdi stated that after completing the process of transferring oil from the “Safer” tank to the alternative tanker, the United Nations plan has come a long way, and removed the large part of the threat represented by large quantities of oil remaining on board a dilapidated tanker. However, the rest of the story is represented in the treatment and removal of oil sludge from the “Safer” in the event that the tanker remained in its place, and this is in contrast to what was previously included in the UN plan to withdraw the tanker and dismantle it or maintain it in a dry port.

Al-Masajdi said, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the tanker “Safer” remaining in its condition in the same place for long periods threatens to sink or run aground, and remains a threat to navigation in the region. Therefore, pressure must be taken to remove it, move it from its place, and perform the necessary maintenance for it or dispose of it.

The Yemeni political analyst called for the need to dispose of the oil transferred to the new tanker. Because the presence of more than one million barrels of crude oil on board the new ship is considered a danger and must be remedied before it occurs.