A friendship between two people of Arab nationality ended in the Criminal Court in Dubai, because of 60,000 dirhams, one of whom accused the other of embezzling it as a matter of betrayal of trust, when he gave it to him to hand it over to a third person, so he seized it and delayed returning it to him.

The accused stated in the Public Prosecution investigations that he had not betrayed the trust of his friend (his cohabitant), but that this money was in the form of goods he took from him to trade with, and he failed to pay, and the court, for its part, ruled that he was convicted and fined 75 thousand dirhams.

In detail, the Public Prosecution Office in Dubai referred a 40-year-old person of Arab nationality, on charges of “embezzlement of movable funds”, which consisted of a sum of money amounting to 60 thousand dirhams, which was handed over to him as an agency, to the detriment of the right holder.

The incident stated, according to the case papers, and what the court’s conscience reassured him, that the complainant handed the accused 60 thousand dirhams, and asked him to deliver it to a third person working in the field of mobile phones, then he discovered that he did not abide by the agreement between them, did not deliver the amount, delayed paying it, and evaded to answer his calls.

The victim presented to the court a receipt issued by the accused in his favor with the value of the embezzled amount, indicating that he received it from him after he gave him the money to deliver it to a third party.

By asking the accused about the incident in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he denied the charge against him, stating that he had a friendship with the victim, and was surprised last September by policemen arresting him, as he was wanted in a case of “betrayal of trust.”

He stated that he did not receive cash from the victim, but that it consisted of goods that included mobile phones and electronic cigarette devices, and he issued a receipt for him in the amount of 60,000 dirhams, as a guarantee until he finished selling the goods and paying their value to him.

He added that he was unable to return the full amount, due to his inability to sell the goods, and returned 30,000 dirhams to the victim, and the latter took the remaining goods from their shared residence, and its value is estimated at 35,000 dirhams.

After examining the case, the court confirmed its satisfaction with the evidence of the incident, and decided to convict the accused and punish him with a fine of 15,000 dirhams for the charge attributed to him, and a fine of 60,000 dirhams, the value of the amount he was convicted of embezzling.