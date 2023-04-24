The architect Tatiana Bilbao turns to science fiction to explain the project she designed for the new aquarium in Mazatlán, on the Sinaloa coast: “We imagined that a building had been built in the year 2020; that in 2100 it had been submerged by rising sea levels; that in 2300, when the water had already descended, they invited us to see what existed in that space”. What she and her team found – always within that fiction – were a series of walls that make up an orthogonal structure. “We imagine this building as a ruin that nature occupied,” says Bilbao. There are 13,000 square meters built on the shores of the Sea of ​​Cortez, one of the most diverse ecosystems on the planet. They are, above all, concrete walls and water tanks where vegetation has begun to sprout.

Tatiana Bilbao in her studio in Mexico City. Hector Guerrero

The project started five years ago as part of a larger development. The hotel businessman Ernesto Coppel had promoted the creation of an urban park of more than 50 hectares on the Mazatlan boardwalk that had two main infrastructures: a museum and an aquarium that replaced the previous one, from 1980. Bilbao, one of the Mexican architects most international of his country, with works in America, Asia and Europe, he was advising them to consolidate the park as a public space. The developers were not convinced by the project that another architect had defined to receive marine fauna and they called on Bilbao to make “an aquarium that looks like an aquarium”.

The architect was anxious about the proposal. “The aquarium had always seemed like a very violent program to me,” Bilbao (Mexico City, 50 years old) tells EL PAÍS. “For me, it is the expression that human beings believe we are the controllers of the universe. We bring to us a world that most of us cannot penetrate. Normally they are very fantastic places, with lighting that tries to emulate marine spaces, but in reality, they have never brought me closer to that world, they have even moved me away ”, she continues. Bilbao, which has built towers, chapels or botanical parks and which has been recognized with awards such as the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture or the Architizer Impact Award, did not imagine how to make a building for this purpose.

That’s why he turned to fantasy. The result is a series of concrete walls arranged “without logic” –because, continuing with the fiction, it is not known what function the building had before it collapsed–. From the street, the visitor will ascend to the Gran Acuario Mazatlán Mar de Cortés by one of the two exterior stairs and will reach the roof, which will be “invaded by vegetation.” There you will have access to the central patio, from where you will be able to move around all the areas of the aquarium: one dedicated to deep-sea species, another to those of the coasts, and others to those of land and forests.

A woman in one of the aquarium tanks. iwanbaan

In the area that will house deep-sea species, for example, the spaces will be hermetically closed. But there will be areas that will remain outdoors, exposed to the natural climate. “You will be seeing the manta rays and the sunbeam will enter or it will rain; the plants will be hanging from the ceiling; surely there will be insects of all kinds”, says Bilbao. It will be, he says, “almost as if you were abroad.” Although he clarifies: “It is not a replica of the outside, it is a means to be able to relate to those species in another way. The idea is to generate a mediating space”.

At the foot of the “world aquarium”

The construction is located a few steps from the Sea of ​​Cortez, a region with a high biological value that was declared a World Heritage Site in 2005. The oceanographer Jacques Cousteau called it the “world’s aquarium” for the enormous diversity of marine and terrestrial ecosystems that gathers. In this gulf, which enters through the Pacific Ocean and bathes the coasts of Baja California, Sonora, and Sinaloa, in northwestern Mexico, more than 700 species of fish, sea turtles, whales, and endangered animals can be found. such as the vaquita porpoise, as well as hundreds of species of birds, reptiles, insects and diverse flora.

Visitors inside the aquarium. iwanbaan

The new aquarium, according to Bilbao, aims to be “the reference institution” for the protection of these ecosystems and, in that sense, it will be more than an exhibition space. Conservation and dissemination are central axes of the project. The recently created Ocean Research Center will work there. “The aquarium has a commitment to its ecosystem before anything else,” says the architect. For this, the team received advice from experts who devised the Vancouver Aquarium, in Canada, and who are part of the non-profit organization Ocean Wise, among other specialists.

Everything configures a monumental space – only the model, made of concrete, weighs half a ton. There are 13,000 square meters built and almost five million liters of water in exhibition tanks. Bilbao recently visited the work, when the species began to arrive to adapt to the space: “The building is not of this dimension, it is from another world,” he says. The architect shows on her mobile the drawings that an artist is “tattooing” on the walls; she shows, for example, a whale carved with emery to scale and, on one side, the tiny human that allows us to understand the size of the wall.

The works have been completed for a year and this time has served for the flora and fauna to adapt to the environment and the space, in turn, to adapt to the needs of the species. According to authorities, the new aquarium will open to the public in the coming weeks. Probably April 29. The work has been developed with public and private financing. The total investment has been 1,800 million pesos, according to official data. The private part of the investment is headed by the Sinaloan businessman Ernesto Coppel, cousin of the former state governor Quirino Ordaz, current Mexican ambassador to Spain.

It still remains to be resolved how the old aquarium will fit in with the new one, which are located on the same grounds. “At first, there was the ambition to integrate it, but that has not yet been managed due to administrative issues,” says Bilbao. The old institution received 4,000 people a day in high season and had species, such as penguins, that do not fall under the concept of the new project. “I don’t know why we would have to have penguins here, at 45 degrees Celsius in summer,” says the architect. Only species from the Sea of ​​Cortez will live in the tanks, such as manta rays, seahorses or sharks, and there will be no, for example, whales or sea lions.

View of the central courtyard of the aquarium. iwanbaan

The architect has tried to configure a 21st century aquarium like this: “A space where we can have direct contact with nature in an integral way. Not specifically curated, designed, locked away.” She is aware of the impact of building with concrete, although she also warns that “the only sustainable thing would be to do nothing.” “And that becomes unsustainable for the local economy and does not contribute to the possibility of generating a more sustainable relationship with the environment,” she clarifies. She then adds: “The planet is imploding to run us out. This building can help us understand how to generate a future that allows our existence in it. When it opens we will see if this is the answer.”

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country