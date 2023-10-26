The Wall Street Journal quoted Israeli and American officials as saying that Israel had agreed to postpone the implementation of a comprehensive ground attack on the Gaza Strip for the time being, “in order to give the United States sufficient time to send missile defenses to the region.”

Warburg said: “We are in constant discussion with the Israeli side for an appropriate response to Hamas attacks.

He added: “In these discussions, we emphasize, as President Biden mentioned, that the Israeli government must make an appropriate response without harm.”

The US State Department spokesman stressed the need for the Israeli army in its operations to avoid “any more harm to civilians than is necessary, and we will continue this discussion with them in the coming days.”

He pointed out that American efforts are also focused on releasing the American hostages held in the Gaza Strip, along with all other hostages.

According to Warburg, the issue of delivering humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people receives American attention, while urging other countries to provide assistance to the Palestinian people.

Ready without appointment

On Wednesday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We are preparing for a ground entry. I cannot go into the details of when, how, where, and the things we take into consideration before this step.”

American military officials were trying to persuade Israel not to carry out a ground attack on the besieged Strip, according to the American CNN news network.

Israel is already launching violent air attacks on the Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths of thousands, following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The United States has sent naval forces to the Middle East in recent weeks, including two aircraft carriers, support ships and about 2,000 Marines.