Arrives September, and from the first day, one begins to see in the streets of the city, the particularity that characterizes and weaves the meaning of a symbolic date. Little by little, street vendors and artisans appear on the corners with items alluding to the Mexican culturethey are walking, among the cars, there with their tricycle next to the tricolor flagss of different sizes, typical costumes and colorful decorations, proclaiming the arrival of the national month.

The official name of our country is United States of Mexicoa republic made up of 32 states, this is what the Constitution Politics since 1917. Throughout history it has had changes because as in every evolutionary process, change is part. However, among the inhabitants and the entire world we know it as Mexico. This year marks the 213th anniversary of the Mexico’s independence. Let’s stop and think about its meaning: what do the six letters in your name mean?

Mexico It comes from a beautiful root, which encompasses in itself the history and wealth of a nation. It has its origin in the language nahuatlis composed of two voices of the language: “Mētl” (meaning “moon”) and “Xīctli” (meaning “navel” or “center”)therefore, can be interpreted as: “In the navel of the moon”. This poetic name expresses the deep connection that the ancients mexicans they kept with the nature and the cosmosreflecting the belief that their land was the epicenter of civilization and culture.

In his article, Colin (2021) pointed out a great observation by the Mexican historian Sergio León that highlights the great cultural wealth regarding the definition of Mexicosince “it is an unknown that has up to 70 meanings (or meanings), which are related to the Moonwater, a navel and even a rabbit (…) the truth is that the origin of the word ‘Mexico‘is linked to the origin of the aztec town who lived in Aztlan (paragraph 4.)”, which shows that there is abundance in its meaning.

So, Mexico is more than six letters, it is synonymous with a connection between the pre-Hispanic past and modernity, where the roots natives They continue to be present and enrich diversity. He is the son of the earth and death, of longing and despair, he treasures a significant beauty, his history, his tragedy, his art, his sport, his landscapes, his gastronomy, his lyrics, his songs, his sounds, his poems touch and illuminate its natural prodigy.

