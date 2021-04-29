As if it were a derby, the match next Sunday, at 7.30pm, at the Gran Canaria Stadium in front of SD Ponferradina, is more than three points given the qualifying situation of the team led by Pepe Mel. In the absence of six days, yellows are eight points above relegation, but not to achieve a victory at home and, taking into account the next direct rivals, the situation could get complicated very much in the final stretch.

After four games without winning, the visit of the Bierzo team to Gran Canaria is key for the yellows in order to seal the virtual permanence in the category, something that, as the yellow captain explained yesterday in the press room: “the only priority for this squad is to save themselves and win on Sunday against a great rival.” The costumes have it clear. It is not possible to fail in this appointment, since “the permanence has not been achieved and there is no talk that we play against a team that is playing entering the playoffs, it is a mistake. We think about Sunday and we have not spared any day this week to face the game in the best way, “repeated the veteran Arguineguín central defender.

And so it is, the yellow ones, although they seem to see themselves in a comfortable situation, the reality is that they are the most thrashed team in the category with 48 goals against and they have only added one victory, the bulky one against Lugo, 6-1, four days ago, in the last seven games, so the dynamics are not good and, once they leave the next match behind They will face two direct rivals for the goal such as Alcorcón, which marks the burning zone for Second B and, that if the island won this weekend and the insulares did not, they would get only five points with that coming duel in Santo Domingo, a cursed stadium for UD.

Later, those of Mel would see the faces in the day to ZaragozaWho knows if the audience is already small in the stands of Gran Canaria, currently with 42 points, only four from the UD, and then finish the championship with a Sporting that plays the promotion, plus Albacete, again at home, predictably relegated, and finish in Las Gaunas, against Logroñés, another of the teams fighting to save the category.

Evidently, there is a lot left and the UD has a good cushion on the relegation teams, but to win the “Ponfe” and have the permanence tied up, Pepe Mel’s renewal could begin to crystallize and the team would breathe a sigh of relief so that the new project began to take shape before the end of the course.