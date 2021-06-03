Guillem Viladomat, founder of Durcal.

Keeping people safe is the common objective of the technological solutions promoted to date by the founder of the Durcal family platform, Guillem Viladomat (Andorra la Vella, 1988). The first was Alpify, a “geolocation tool at the service of ski resorts that was used to rescue 20 people a day in the mountains and even in situations of gender violence,” the entrepreneur nostalgically recalls. Although Alpify ended up being a failed project because, according to Viladomat, “it was designed for an occasional problem that, luckily, does not recur”, its geolocation technology “evolved” to focus on the care of the elderly, first with Safe365 which was “A kind of panic button” today transformed into Durcal, a free family platform that allows the elderly to remotely check the health and safety status of the elderly in real time.

The name came from a brainstorm that Viladomat organized to find a concept “easy to remember for grandparents”. And how did they get to Durcal? “It turns out that my great-grandfather’s brother was one of the composers of the song. Smoking I wait that made Sara Montiel so famous, so it occurred to us to look for the name of an artist that could easily be remembered by the elderly to whom the application is directed. And Durcal arose, after Rocío Durcal, who in turn took her artistic surname from a Granada town that she found by placing her finger at random on a map of Spain ”, explains Viladomat. Among those attending that meeting was his “friend” Agustín Gómez, president of Wallapop, the online trading platform promoted by most of the twenty professionals who currently work for Durcal.

The application, which has an interface adapted to the eyesight and technological skills of the elderly, divides its functionalities into three parameters: health, which detects steps, sleep quality, body temperature and heart rate; security, which includes geolocation, battery status and mobile coverage; and happiness, which allows the sharing of photographs, as well as keeping track of the times that the family has been visited or telephoned, which the family sees in a ranking with which the application aims to “encourage older people to be in contact with their relatives” , aware that one of its missions is to “fight loneliness”, highlights its CEO, Guillem Viladomat.

Although the business model of this free application “has not yet been defined”, Viladomat acknowledges that there are possibilities for monetization since the so-called silver economy, which focuses on offering services adapted to the aging of the population, is a “very hot sector”. His idea of ​​finding a solution to the problem of caring for the elderly, together with the “traction” that its application is achieving in a short time, with “more than seven million downloads”, has convinced investors. The startup has managed to “raise between 6 and 7 million euros,” he reveals. Among those who bet on Durcal are the businessman Dídac Lee, the Mangrove fund (Wix, Skype, Red Points, Wallapop, Badi), Prosegur, the RACC and Atresmedia, with which it has signed an agreement of media for equity to advertise Durcal on television in exchange for the participation of the media group in the shareholding.

Viladomat is clear about the challenge: “Only the rich are going to be able to afford a residence or caregiver. The rest are going to live or suffer more alone than ever ”. Your solution may be this application, because “today 80% of those over 65 already have a smart phone in their pocket,” he explains. The next step will be the sale of smart bracelets connected to the platform that have “a button to notify of emergencies.” And the next one? Maybe voice assistants or even caretaker robots? “Although in the future there may be robots or other solutions that we cannot even imagine now, we do not know what they will be or whether they will be free. We want our project to work regardless of where you live and how many resources you have ”, he insists.

