The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has launched the “SEHA” application for medical examinations for residency procedures, to facilitate booking appointments at “SEHA” centers for examination and preventive health.

The new application is currently available for individual reservations only, and at a later stage it will be developed to include corporate reservations. It is available on Android and iOS devices on Google Play and the App Store.

The SEHA Centers for Screening and Preventive Health provide a full range of medical services for residency procedures, including fast track service and premium service options in certain locations. These centers also act as specialized units that provide infectious disease screening and preventive services throughout Abu Dhabi.

SEHA currently operates 12 centers for preventive health examination and health in Abu Dhabi, Mussafah, Shahama, Baniyas, and the Union Center for medical examination for residence, and in the city of Al Ain six centers are Sweihan, Madinat Zayed, Delma, Al Sila, Ghayathi and Al Mirfa.

It is noteworthy that when issuing or renewing the residence permit, residents of Abu Dhabi are required to visit the preventive health examination centers to conduct the necessary medical examination, as customers used to visit these centers without reservation, but with the new application, they are now able to determine the time that suits their schedule.



