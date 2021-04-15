The Ministry of Digital Industry of Russia announced the launch of an application for storing and presenting documents in electronic form “GosDoki”. The service will appear in June 2021 and will begin its work in test mode. This is reported on website departments.

As noted in the Ministry of Digital Science, today many Russians store digital copies of their documents in the memory of smartphones, in e-mail or in cloud storage in the form of photographs, which is unsafe. In addition, documents are not automatically updated, they cannot be checked and presented for legally significant actions.

The “GosDoki” application is designed to become a convenient and secure way for electronic storage of documents. It will be possible to use it and submit documents in the form of QR codes using the linked account on the State Services portal. Moreover, the “digital twins” of documents in the application will always be relevant.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that six new super services will be launched on State Services in 2021 – complexes of public services grouped according to typical life situations.

On April 6, Russia launched an experiment on authorization in social networks through state services. It will run until July 1 of next year. Users of social networks and other Internet sites who are registered on the portal of public services will be able to make transactions on the Internet without additional registration.