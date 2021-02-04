Washington (AFP) – Intends to Apple company A deal to produce self-driving cars in cooperation with the South Korean giant Hyundai Group, in an agreement likely to be announced soon, according to press information.

And “CNBC” TV, citing unnamed sources, reported that Apple is working with Hyundai and its Kia brand to produce the car in Georgia, in the south of the United States.

This report is the latest in a series of reports on the potential relationship between the two groups and Apple’s efforts to develop its own self-driving vehicle that it developed years ago.

A South Korean media report said that Apple plans to invest billions of dollars in Kia as part of the deal that may be announced on February 17. According to the information, the agreement provides for the production of 100,000 cars annually, starting from 2024.

Neither company has commented on the reports.

“CNBC” reported that the deal has not yet been finalized, but the companies are planning to build a self-driving electric vehicle bearing the Apple trademark at Kia’s assembly plant in West Point, Georgia.

The report stated that Apple wanted to work with a car manufacturer who agrees to allow the California tech giant to control the software and hardware used in the car.

Last month, Hyundai shares rose after reports of talks with Apple.

Hyundai said it had received requests for cooperation in the field of electric autonomous cars from various companies, but did not confirm that it was in talks with Apple.