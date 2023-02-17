“The initial appeal is based on the health situation in the two countries after this humanitarian disaster, the main threats to health, the organization’s response since the earthquake, and priorities for dealing with the health repercussions in both countries,” the UN agency said in a statement.

Earlier, the United Nations launched an appeal for one billion dollars to help more than five million people in Turkey over a period of three months.

The United Nations Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi, said Thursday that the death toll from the earthquake in Syria is likely to worsen while efforts continue to search for those stranded.

In an interview with the Associated Press, he defended the United Nations response to the disaster in Syria, while the organization had faced criticism for what was described as “slow” in reaction.

International organizations fear that the humanitarian crisis in Syria will worsen due to the earthquake, while the country was already suffering from a crisis, due to the consequences of the events that followed the year 2011, and then the coronavirus and inflation crises in the world.