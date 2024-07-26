I remember a conference in Braunschweig nine years ago, which our guest of honour from the Rhineland, Jürgen Becker, left a little early. The “tractor” he used to tend his meadows in the Bergisches Land needed to be repaired, and the mechanic was not long in coming. In 1988, in his “Poem of the Reunited Landscape”, Becker presciently noted the loss of landscapes that can offer resonance to a life: “There was / the time when the slowness of a cart, / pulled by oxen along the track, / determined the course of the day (. . .) The children, born in those years, / no longer know the road; the eldest daughter, / twice divorced, manages Hotel Mallorca, / models in the summer (. . .) a grey notice removed / huts, river banks, wasteland, the fleeting possession / of small birds, which since then, like before / the owls and herons, have all but disappeared in the contradiction between / exile and patience.”