Argentina celebrated the World Cup won on December 18 in Qatar for more than 48 hours. In the weeks that followed, the festivities resumed at every meet-and-greet with friends and family and looped viewing of the decisive plays. The Buenos Aires International Independent Film Festival (Bafici) winked this Wednesday at World Cup fever by screening the comedy as the opening film Last resourceby Matías Szulanksi.

The arrival of a package at the newsroom of a run-down sports magazine triggers an investigation into the first World Cup in history. It was played in 1926 and Argentina won it. Nobody knows because it was erased by official history or, at least, the clues followed by the protagonists of this delusional fiction that caused laughter at the Lavalle cinema in downtown Buenos Aires point in that direction. It was preceded by the short film Continuum – The beachby María Bomba from Tucumán, about an initiation meeting in the coastal town of San Bernardo.

“It’s a very difficult film to make,” says the director of the festival, Javier Porta Fouz, about Last resource. “Films are no longer made with that freshness and with that narrative speed and above all with that insolence. The journalistic investigation becomes a comic adventure and we convinced the whole team that it should be the opening, ”he adds about Szulanski’s tape, the tenth of his filmography. Although the investigation focuses on soccer, the object of study of the film is a journalism in danger of extinction, which remains oblivious to social networks and to get a note makes eternal guards, persecutes suspects and resorts to archives, newspaper libraries and even robberies, if necessary.

The passion for the king of sports will also be reflected in other productions such as the documentary Be Eternal: Champions of Americaby Juan Baldana and the film by Daniel Pennac I have seen Maradonabased on the impact of the death of the soccer star in a Neapolitan theater company.

250 movies

Between this Wednesday and until Monday, May 1, the 24th edition of Bafici will screen some 250 titles in 450 functions distributed in twelve venues in the Argentine capital. After the first years in the Abasto neighborhood and its passage through those of Recoleta and Belgrano, the festival moved its epicenter to the cultural heart of the Argentine capital after the parenthesis of the pandemic.

The decision is part of a double plan: encourage the return of spectators to movie theaters and put culture as the figurehead of the transformation of the city center, as highlighted by the Buenos Aires Minister of Culture, Enrique Avogadro : “The city center was never the same as before the pandemic and the city seeks to stimulate new uses, such as the conversion of offices into homes or promoting the cultural agenda.”

Avogadro considers that the current transformation honors the tradition of this area of ​​the city “as one of the cultural lungs of Buenos Aires” and cites the cinemas on Lavalle street, the theaters on Corrientes avenue and many notable cafes and bars as examples.

In addition to the films in competition in the international, national and avant-garde competition, in this edition Bafici pays tribute to three directors through retrospectives: the Spanish Norberto Ramos del Val, the Indian Rajat Kapoor and the French to the French Clément Cogitore. Kapoor’s visit to Buenos Aires will be one of the highlights of the festival, where they will screen, among other rk/rkaywhich Porta Fouz considers “one of the great films of this edition, a film comedy within a film that takes place in a Bollywood film and has a lot to do with The Purple Rose of Cairo.”

The director of Bafici also highlights the growing importance of short films in the programming since 2019. “That year we saw that something was happening in Argentine short films that was not happening in feature films, which was a return to exploring genres: there were comedies, short films, vampires, much more daring things. And with the shorts, a new, younger audience is arriving, and this renewal of the audience is very important for anyone who is interested in the future of cinema.

