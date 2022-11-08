In Moscow put up for auction an apartment without communications for 627 thousand rubles

In Moscow, an apartment in a wooden house was put up for auction, in which there are no communications. The starting price reached several hundred thousand rubles. This is reported RBC with a link to the announcement on the Capital Investment Portal.

The apartment is located in a building on Michelson Street in the Eastern Administrative District. The starting price was set at 627,000 rubles, which is about the price of two square meters of secondary housing in the city.

The housing area reaches 15.5 square meters. Inside, major repairs and utility systems are required. There are no windows there – the openings are covered with wooden boards. As for the location, it will take 7-10 minutes to walk to the nearest metro station “Lermontovsky Prospekt”.

Earlier analysts of Inkom-Nedvizhimost figured outthat in October 2022, the cost of housing decreased in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Since September, for a month, objects in Old Moscow have fallen in price by a percentage to 277.9 thousand rubles per square meter.