In Lake Worth (Florida, USA), an apartment with free “everlasting” beer was put up for sale. But in order to get it, the future owner must fulfill one condition, writes Dirt.

If the owner of the apartment undertakes not to make repairs in the room, the American company Anheuser-Busch will regularly replenish stocks of light beer in the owner’s refrigerator. Such an action is associated with the unusual design of the apartment.

The property is located on the second floor of a condominium with an area of ​​almost 76 square meters. It contains two bathrooms and two bedrooms, the walls and ceiling of which are completely decorated with cans of Czech Budweiser beer.

The apartment is also decorated with souvenirs from the Anheuser-Busch brewing company: baseball caps, decorative plates and beer mugs. There are also vintage items, for example, on one of the walls there is a portrait of former US President John F. Kennedy. Currently looking for a buyer for the lot. They ask for such a housing a very modest amount for the market – 100 thousand dollars (7.6 million rubles).

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram