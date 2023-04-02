An apartment building in Melitopol was damaged as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An apartment building in Melitopol was damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported RIA News.

The roof and glazing of the house were damaged, according to preliminary information, a local resident was injured.

The press service of the city administration clarifythat after the shelling, six people got into the hospitals of the city. Civilians were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the railway depot. First responder that the attack caused damage and no casualties.