A five-story apartment building caught fire in Vilnius after several explosions of unknown origin. The Lithuanian portal reported this on Tuesday, January 2 15 min with reference to the statement of the representative of the Department of Fire Safety and Rescue of the Country Edita Zdanevičienė.

“There is no information about the dead yet. Four people were injured and were taken to hospital,” Zdanevičienė said.

According to preliminary information, the fire started on the second floor, but later the fire spread to apartments on the fourth and fifth floors and engulfed both sides of the building. Structural damage to the home and a collapsed ceiling between the fourth and fifth floors were also reported.

The fire has been extinguished. Preliminarily, the cause of the explosion could have been a gas leak, but the exact circumstances of the incident are still unknown, clarifies 15 min.

