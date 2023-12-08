19th-century vampire hunting kit put up for auction in UK

A Victorian-era vampire hunter set is up for auction in the UK. About it writes Daily Mail.

Items for destroying blood-sucking undead are stored in a large old casket made in the shape of a bible. Inside is a box containing a small pistol, a brass powder flask and a miniature spyglass. The other compartment of the “bible” contains a real Bible, a crucifix, a rosary, a bottle for holy water, candlesticks, a hammer and a stake.

It is believed that this vampire hunting set was made back in the 19th century, but it was assembled into a Bible casket at the beginning of the 20th century. On the lid of the casket there is an almost erased inscription: “Miss I and F. Willets.” The current owner of the artifact believes that it previously belonged to a certain American film actress. Experts expect that the vampire hunter’s set will be sold at auction for three to four thousand pounds sterling (from 343 to 457 thousand rubles).

“This piece contains a collection of objects from the 19th century. In the 20th century, similar sets were created for sale to fans of horror films. They were especially popular in the era of classic Gothic horror films,” explained the director of the auction house where the lot will be sold.

