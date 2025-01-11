An “anti ultras” law that unleashes the anger… of the Spanish ultras

This Friday, the PSOE registered a law against “harassment derived from abusive judicial actions” that the Spanish ultras immediately rejected. It has opened a window of hope for us Democrats that at least something will be done to end or temper the scandal we are experiencing. Above all, because of the serious consequences it has for democracy.

The bill – which is called “Organic Law of Guarantee and Protection of Fundamental Rights against Harassment Derived from Abusive Judicial Actions” – reforms the popular accusation and forces complaints with press clippings to be inadmissible, as we are told. To appear as a popular accusation there must be a “concrete, relevant and sufficient link with the public interest protected in the corresponding criminal process.” And it also puts a stop to “interested leaks of the summary.”