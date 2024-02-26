OfDanilo di Diodorus

Microdoses of interleukin 2 have been shown to have an antidepressant effect proportional to their ability to reactivate the immune system

Changes ahead in the pharmacological treatment of depression, especially drug-resistant depression. Microdoses of interleukin 2 have been shown to have an antidepressant effect proportional to their ability to reactivate the immune system. This is indicated by a randomized double-blind phase II study published in the journal Brain Behavior and Immunity, coordinated by Francesco Benedetti, director of the Psychiatry and Clinical Psychobiology Research Unit at the Neuroscience Division of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

«Interleukin 2normally present in the body, it is a molecule with immunomodulation functions, capable of influencing the activity of T lymphocytes, stimulating the production of new cells and their regulatory functions on immunity and inflammation" says Benedetti. «We tested it on people with recurrent major depressive disorder or in the depressive phase of bipolar disorder, and the result was surprising: we not only obtained the regenerative stimulation of the immune system, which we expected, but also a progressive strengthening of the antidepressant response in participants who were not benefiting from the antidepressant therapies they were taking. And thereThe antidepressant effect was proportional to the reactivation of the immune system, whether the depressive state was part of a history of recurrent depression or whether it was part of bipolar depression. We therefore believe we are at a turning point in the immunotherapy of depression, because we have verified that stimulating the immune system in the direction we want, and not blocking it, generates a therapeutic action, without side effects. I believe that now a new chapter is opening."

Previous studies had already tried to use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, cyclooxygenase inhibitors, or monoclonal antibodies that block the immune response for the treatment of depression, with some additional benefits compared to current antidepressant therapies, but with uncertain outcomes, and with the risk of side effects, without modifying immune function. This is why interventions to modulate the immune system have not yet become part of the current treatment of depression.

«Today we know that depression, particularly when it is resistant to traditional antidepressant therapies, is accompanied by an inflammatory state that affects the entire organism» explains Benedetti again. «Depressed patients are more vulnerable to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and in turn these diseases trigger depression even in those who have never suffered from it, as demonstrated by the depression that affected people who survived Covid-19. We also know that this systemic inflammatory condition accompanies both so-called unipolar depression and bipolar depression, and which represents a crucial component of that profound sense of malfunction of the entire organism that people experience when they are clinically depressed. In recent years, awareness has also increased of the fact that this persistent inflammatory state most likely represents an attempt by the body to compensate for an abnormal functioning of the immune system. This happens when the lymphocytes appear senescent and are oriented more towards promoting the activation of the defenses, sometimes even inappropriately and affecting our own cells, than towards maintaining the balance and integrity of the organism towards the environment. Today we know that the cells of the immune system enter the brain, where they communicate with neurons and other cells that compose it, exchanging messages based on cytokines, and also with neurotransmitters, in order to carry out continuous maintenance of its integrity and defense against pathogens".

Now we need to find a way to bring this new knowledge into current clinical practice. «In this regard, it must be said that interleukin 2 is also successfully tested, and without significant side effects, in many autoimmune medical pathologies, in order to rebalance the regulatory and "attack" components of the immune system. But as regards the clinical use for the treatment of depression, the regulatory system of pharmacological therapies must be kept in mind. For our study we purchased interleukin 2 produced with recombinant engineering techniques, available in a drug already on the market, which is used in humans, at very high doses, in the hospital treatment of other medical conditions. We have used it in microdoses in depression, in off-label mode, the use of drugs already authorized in humans, but for different pathologies. We now hope that our research on inflammation in depression, funded by the European Union (moodstratification.eu) and by our Ministry of Health, having demonstrated that they can influence clinical practice, pave the way for a new way of intervening on treatment-resistant depression. It will then be the task of the drug industry to move on to the production of interleukin 2 in the most suitable pharmaceutical form for the treatment of depression, and to undertake the process of obtaining a regular indication for the current clinical use of this substance in depression. And in the meantime, as we complete the study of interleukin 2, we have already begun to evaluate the effects of another antidepressant immunomodulator, minocycline, whose effects on the brain we are studying with innovative PET and MRI techniques. Furthermore, we are studying how the history of exposure to infectious diseases and adverse childhood experiences may have contributed to creating the condition of immune dysfunction that we verified in the participants in our studies. The research continues and we think that in the future we will be able to identify people right at the beginning of the disease who, instead of having to endure depression for many months without benefiting from the available treatments, will be able to be treated—and cured—by starting immunopsychiatric treatment right away. The impression is that we are faced with a new paradigm of understanding and treating depression. It is no coincidence that this year the first world congress of immuno-psychiatry will be held, organized in Amsterdam by our European partners."