The victims of cyber fraudsters, as well as citizens who received suspicious calls, now have a tool to fight cybercriminals.

On May 21, at the Russian Internet Forum (RIF-2021), the Popular Front will present the Moshelovka platform or volunteers against fraud. On the portal, citizens are invited to “turn in a swindler”: to report, using a special form, about the illegal actions of those who are hunting for money in the accounts of citizens.

As the organizers of the platform told Izvestia, in the near future volunteers of the Leaders of Russia competition, the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy (ARFG) and other associations will have access to the resource. Volunteers will process citizens’ appeals, systematize, fill the portal with information about detected cases, new schemes, including those that attackers are just testing. Also, the affected citizens will be offered to use a special algorithm of actions (what to do in this situation? Where to go?). After processing and organizing signals, experts of the movement and volunteers will transmit information to the Central Bank and law enforcement agencies.

Last year, the number of fraudulent transactions with accounts increased by 34% compared to 2019, and the amount increased by 52.2% to 9.8 billion rubles, the Central Bank said in April. Earlier, the regulator announced that most cybercrimes are committed against aged citizens (50 years and older). But recently, the share of young people (under 20) among the victims of cybercriminals has also begun to grow rapidly. Last year, they accounted for 4% of the victims.

