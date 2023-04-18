Strawberry plantations in the surroundings of Doñana, in the Huelva municipality of Lucena del Puerto. PACO BRIDGES

Doñana has fully entered the political scene and that should be something positive, a sign of a mature society that understands the importance of conserving this unique ecosystem that provides invaluable environmental services to society and is strategic for Spanish, European and global biodiversity. . There is a reason why it is a world heritage site that Spain has pledged to preserve. However, this current role has nothing to do with that commitment; Quite the contrary, Doñana has become a hostage in the face of the next local and regional elections with which to scratch a handful of votes. This is the only way to explain the bill that the Popular Party and Vox have processed again despite the opposition of science, the central government, the European Commission, UNESCO, the Doñana Participation Council, European supermarkets, the most of the legal irrigators in the area of ​​the national park and, most certainly, of the majority of society.

Since WWF was born in Doñana 70 years ago precisely to save these marshes from destruction and achieve their declaration as a national park, we have not stopped denouncing the numerous threats that threaten this wetland that today is a mirage of what it was. One of those threats that administrations have looked the other way for years has been the expansion of greenhouses for strawberries and red berries that have grown uncontrollably, isolating the park’s biodiversity, drying up streams and overexploiting aquifers with total impunity. .

In the last twenty years at WWF we have documented with satellite images hundreds of wells and illegal farms that steal water in full view of anyone who cares to look. The inaction of the administrations and the degradation of Doñana led us to file a complaint with the European Commission that led to a condemnation of Spain by the Court of Justice of the EU. Ten years later, a large part of the strawberry fields that surround Doñana continue to be a territory where the omerta and very few dare to denounce, although luckily this is beginning to change. The bill is a mockery of the Court of Justice of the EU and the European Commission, which on three occasions has shown its “concern and astonishment” at the “flagrant violation of the European Court’s ruling” and warned that, if it goes ahead It will mean sanctions that all citizens will end up paying.

This anti-Doñana law it will worsen the ecological and social situation even more. It will increase the irrigated area and the pressure on the ecosystem, not only allowing the illegals to continue stealing groundwater while a promised and non-existent surface water arrives, but also legalizing the transformation of hundreds of hectares of forests and dry land of high value for biodiversity in crops under plastic. And all this with a totally unjustified emergency procedure that only intends to modify the current regulations through the back door, avoiding public participation, the environmental impact assessment process and the mandatory reports of the Hydrographic Confederation and the Doñana Participation Council. who have already expressed their total opposition.

The bill is a torpedo on the waterline of the so-called strawberry plan, approved in 2014 after seven years of complex processing to put an end to the chaotic expansion of crops under plastic, a guarantee procedure in which all the affected, including WWF, and that contemplated the express obligation to eliminate the irrigated area without permission. Unilaterally modifying two vertebral aspects, such as changing the regularization date of farms that were irrigated from 2004 to 2014 to now include illegal ones and allowing the legalization of farms that have changed from forest to agricultural cultivation without permission, is a lethal blow to the only existing mechanism to order these farms and advance their sustainability. If approved, it would mean rewarding those who illegally occupied the mountains and profited by stealing a public asset from an overexploited aquifer, by recognizing a right and multiplying by up to ten the value of their dryland land today, to whom no court has recognized any historical right no injustice to claim and who make unfair competition to those who respect the rules. A call effect for new illegals who will think that one day they will also have their chance. At a time of maximum competition with strawberries from other countries, conveying to European consumers the message that illegal immigrants who destroy an essential area for European birds are rewarded in Andalusia is the worst image campaign imaginable for products from Huelva .

Above political interests and the claims of a few, President Moreno Bonilla has the responsibility and the historic opportunity to preserve this world icon before it is too late and the first step is to withdraw this crazy bill. From there, what is truly urgent is to make politics with a high vision at a table where all the administrations and actors involved sit down to draw up an ecological, economic and social roadmap with the objective of saving Doñana.

Juan Carlos del Olmo He is the Secretary General of WWF Spain.

