The economy begins the year with great hopes placed on the recently approved general budgets, which are highly expansive, and on the powerful monetary stimuli deployed by the ECB, which make debt financing a quasi-painless exercise. In the coming months, fiscal policy will inject no less than 61 billion additional spending into the economy, while the central bank will continue to buy most of the securities issued to finance the deficit, while, in all probability, guaranteeing the maintenance of ultra-low interest rates.

Third wave

The restrictions on activity and mobility in the face of the new wave of infections due to the coronavirus pandemic foreshadow a deterioration in the economic outlook for the beginning of the year. The uncertainties were already evident in December, traditionally a favorable period for sales, with an activity index in the services sector in contractionary terrain (PMI of 48). The slight expansion in the industry does not compensate for this result. On the other hand, the weak behavior of inflation points in the same direction (the CPI fell by 0.5% in December compared to a year earlier).