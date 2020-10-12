On the ski slopes this winter, you will not escape wearing a mask. And to avoid looking for it in your pocket every time you take a chairlift, the Boldoduc company, based in Dardilly near Lyon, has designed a neck strap with an integrated mask. “It protects both from the cold, the wind and especially the Covid”, enthuses Grégory Poisay, General Manager of Boldoduc.

Boldoduc is a specialist in technical textiles. The company which already manufactured neck warmers, for Rossignol in particular, had the idea of ​​adapting them to the health situation. “We removed the seam, put a dart at the nose and made a shape so that it could adapt with a ski mask”, explains his director.

This anti-Covid neck warmer is made from a breathable and filtering polyester fabric. Tested and classified in category 2 (general public mask washable 50 times), it meets all the health standards necessary to counter the virus. This product has already won over several French resorts, including Val-Thorens. The Savoyard resort has ordered nearly 11,000 items which will be sold to the tourist office.

Another company is positioning itself in this market for neck warmers with integrated masks. Savoyard society “You Posters“, specializing in the personalization of clothing and objects for events, has also developed an approved headband that protects against the virus. Intended initially for ski lift companies, this neck strap will also be offered to individuals in some ski resort sports shops.