The giant pharmaceutical company “Merck” and an American laboratory announced progress in developing an anti-Covid-19 drug that is taken orally. The drug, which is still under trial, has shown positive effects in reducing the viral load.

Merck had stopped its work at the end of January on developing two possible vaccines for Covid-19, but it is continuing its research on two other treatments for the disease, one of which is the drug “Molnopiravir”, which it is developing in partnership with “Ridgback Bio” of America.

During a meeting Saturday with specialists in infectious diseases, the drug’s developers indicated that the drug significantly reduced patients ’viral load after five days of treatment.

“There is a need for anti-SARS-CoV-2 treatments that has not been met. These initial results encourage us,” Ridgepack Bio chief drug officer Wendy Pinter said in a statement.

Merck is also working on a treatment called mk-711. The group said at the end of January that the first results of clinical trials showed a more than 50% reduction in the risk of death or respiratory failure in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe forms of Covid-19.