The Russian Ministry of Health developed and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers an anti-alcohol concept

The Russian Ministry of Health developed an anti-alcohol concept and submitted it to the Cabinet of Ministers. This was reported by the country’s Deputy Minister of Health Evgenia Kotova, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“We have developed an anti-alcohol concept, it has already been submitted to the government,” she said during a meeting of the inter-factional working group to protect the health of Russians from alcohol, tobacco and drug threats in the State Duma.

She noted that the Ministry of Health is against easing the restrictive measures that are currently in force.