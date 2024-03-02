The case of Liliana Resinovich is still shrouded in mystery. According to her prosecutor's office, the woman took her own life, but her family believes that someone harmed her. The judge decided to reopen the case and drew up a list of 25 points that have never been verified in previous investigations and which will have to be answered. The woman has been exhumed and the second autopsy is already underway.

Credit: Who saw it

What happened to Liliana Resinovich? The woman disappeared and was found two weeks later, lifeless, in the grove of the former San Giovanni psychiatric hospital in Trieste. Last time, Liliana was picked up by police academy cameras. After leaving the house she threw away the garbage and continued walking until she turned the corner, onto a street unfortunately without security cameras. In the same videos from the police academy, a few minutes after her, her neighbor can also be seen arriving, while she is walking briskly. She has followed the same path as Liliana, however she Gabriella has always declared herself not having crossed paths with her.

The authorities also acquired video from a bus's cameras, trying to follow the woman's movements and the minutes it would have taken her to get to that point. The only figure filmed is a woman crossing a pedestrian crossing. The clothes appear light, but are camouflaged by the sun's rays. For the investigators it would indeed be Liliana, but for the family no. Her husband Sebastiano, her brother Sergio and friends they don't recognize her.

The anonymous message on the cameras that filmed Liliana Resinovich

During the last television episode of Who has seen, the Rai 3 TV program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, Liliana Resinovic's brother, showed an anonymous report received a few days ago. Someone took a photo right inside the police academy, ai monitors of surveillance cameras. Among the screens, a ticket written with a red marker: “Cameras are 7 (8) minutes late.”

The comment from Sergio Resinovich's lawyer arrived immediately, who pointed out that it was more than 5 minutes late they would change everything. What time did Liliana actually pass through that street?