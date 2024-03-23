An anonymous letter from a drug dealer outside the country entrusted an Asian person with a future career in the country. He responded to the dealer and bought a quantity of the drug “crystal” from him, deposited the value of the drugs into a bank account via an ATM, and obtained a map of the location where the drugs he brought and took were hidden. But he was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai.

The prosecution charged him with taking psychotropic substances in cases other than those permitted by law, and depositing money in a bank account to buy “crystal” for personal use. It referred him to the misdemeanor court, which punished him in absentia with a fine of 10,000 dirhams and deportation from the state, in addition to an additional measure of preventing the transfer of… Funds by himself or by others for a period of two years.

The accused objected to the ruling in absentia before the same court, which accepted his objection and ruled to amend the ruling, so that the fine became 5,000 dirhams instead of 10,000 dirhams, but it supported his deportation from the state, so he tried to escape this fate and appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, demanding the cancellation of the deportation measure in light of the amendment to the law. The court made it permissible instead of mandatory, but the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling and upheld the deportation in turn.

The details of the case, according to what was established in the court’s confidence and reassured its conscience, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that information from a reliable source was received by the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police about the presence of the accused near a market, taking narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, and possessing a quantity of them.

After research and investigation by the combat team, this information was found to be correct, and permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to arrest and search him, and examine a sample of him. The team members moved to his residence, and after the inspection, nothing was found, so a sample of him was examined, and the forensic laboratory report confirmed it. The sample contained two psychotropic substances.

When the accused was questioned in the arrest report, he admitted to using the drug “crystal” before the arrest, stating that he obtained it by communicating with a person from outside the country, who offered him various types of drugs in an anonymous letter, so he bought “crystal” from him, and deposited the value of the quantity he had bought in the store. A bank account, and as soon as he sent a copy of the receipt to the promoter, he received from him a map indicating a location where the narcotic substance was hidden, so he brought it and took it.

During the trial session, the accused did not appear despite being legally notified, so the court reserved the case for judgment, and stated in its merits that it was satisfied with the evidence in the case confirming that he had taken a substance listed on the drug schedule, and it is not permissible to take it even with a medical prescription, and criminal intent was also present in the incident in The accused remained aware of the nature of what he was taking, in addition to being reassured by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses and the results of the forensic laboratory of the sample he obtained from her, and then she ruled in absentia to convict him and fine him an amount of 10 thousand dirhams and deport him from the state, in addition to an additional measure preventing him from transferring money himself or through others for a period Two years after serving the sentence.

After the ruling was issued against him in absentia, the accused objected, so the court accepted his opposition in form, and amended the ruling, contenting itself with a fine of 5,000 dirhams, but it supported his deportation and prevented him from transferring money.

In addition, the accused appealed the ruling and his legal representative submitted a memorandum in which he requested the cancellation of the deportation measure, while the Public Prosecution demanded that the appealed ruling be upheld. After accepting the two appeals in form and examining them, the Court of Appeal ended up upholding the initial ruling, and the accused is still trying to cling to the chance to stay through the appeal before the Court of Cassation.

