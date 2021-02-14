The INC it has always been more than a spy agency that was supposed to protect the interests of the United States in the world. Over time, and since its founding on September 18, 1947, this amalgam of spies, mercenaries and state officials, has dedicated itself to overthrowing governments, trafficking in weapons, attacking civilians and mounting gigantic destabilization operations throughout and width of the balloon. But times change and taking advantage of the fact that Trump has criticized them incessantly and that their influence seems to be fading, the guys from the Central Intelligence Agency have decided to turn their own story upside down with a makeover.

Just a few weeks ago the new logo was presented, accompanied by a recruitment campaign on-line. The logo in question, with obvious reminiscences of the work of the designer of Peter Saville for bands like Joy division, has already been mocked on social networks. But it was the ads to try to attract new spies that really took the icing on the cake: they feature young Asians, whites or African Americans under the slogan ‘new opportunities are coming’.

A more modern image (but not without controversy)

But it’s not just Saville’s (obvious) influence that has been mentioned. Many have compared the look of the new CIA campaigns with those of the electronic music festival Mutek, Magazine The intercept, which, curiously, often offers news related to the agency, or some brands that offer their products in Urban outfiters stores. Be that as it may, the blue and beige that previously wore the logo of one of the most powerful secret organizations in the world, is now a thing of the past and has given way to a more modern image, which has not been without controversy, of course Could it be otherwise.

Gina Haspel, the first woman to hold the position of director of the CIA, told Associated Press that he hopes that this image wash will serve “to tell those interested that a dynamic work environment awaits them here”. “The days of young white agents from the Ivy League are over,” he noted. the journalist of Associated Press, Deb Riechmann. According to statistics from the CIA itself, ethnic minorities in the various intelligence agencies of the United States have gone from being 0.3% just a decade ago to 25% today, but in 2015 only 10% of the Senior Agency officials were not white, despite minorities already accounting for 26% of the total.

A campaign with a double objective

For this reason, in the specialized American media there is speculation that the new campaign actually pursues a double objective: first to lower the average age of the agency, since it directly affects diversity; second, to recruit more minorities and diversify efforts in different countries with completely new profiles.

An anonymous designer

Of course, the identity of the logo designer is top secret: some things never change. A guy named Ryder Ripps, known for his work for Kanye West claimed hours after the logo change was made public that he had followed the author of the work. The Internet was on him for working for those responsible for all kinds of savagery around the globe, the CIA itself denied that this Ripps had anything to do with the logo and in the end the designer said that he was joking and that he was not He had understood. Finally, various US digital publications related to the counterculture have recalled that the Agency continues to be an entity that destabilizes governments and sinks economies, or what is the same: although mona dresses in silk, mona stays.