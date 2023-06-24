Recover —if possible— the bodies of the five passengers from the Titan (the submersible that tried to reach the wreck of the Titanic) and find out how the accident that cost them their lives occurred. These are the priorities of the international operation that the United States Coast Guard directs from Boston, a uniformed body specialized in maritime rescue tasks. The operation has not yet concluded despite the confirmation, on Thursday, of the implosion of the ship and the death of its occupants. Both objectives can take days, due to the complexity of the environment, that of the seabed where five remains of the Titan“incredibly relentless,” according to Coast Guard Vice Admiral John Mauger.

the wreck of titanic It now contains, as if it were a new arcane, the keys to what happened to the small submersible, 6.5 meters long and 2.8 meters wide, turned into a floating coffin. There is no deadline to suspend the deployment, because the prospects of finding or recovering spoils are ignored.

On Sunday, a secret network of US Navy acoustic sensors picked up signs of a possible implosion in the vicinity of the submersible while communications with it were lost, a Navy official revealed Thursday night. The search continued because there was no immediate confirmation that the sub had met a disastrous end, according to a second Navy official.

Both soldiers spoke anonymously, due to the secrecy surrounding the sensor network, but their testimony, which was reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journal, provides the first temporary indication of what happened: the incident may have occurred long before the 96 hours of breathable air on board theoretically ran out at 7:08 a.m. on Thursday (six hours more in mainland Spain). . The registration of the sensors confirms an “anomaly” that is consistent with an implosion or explosion in the area where the Titan when contact was lost, approximately one hour and 45 minutes after his dive.

Establish the chronology of the events —since the Titan left the port of San Juan de Terranova (Canada) towed by the mother ship Polar Prince until the discovery of some of its remains 500 meters from the bow of the titanic, at a depth of 3,800 meters— will be essential to know what to attribute the incident to, especially after the repeated warnings from the industry to OceanGate Expeditions, owner of the submersible, about the potential risks, “from minor to catastrophic”, of their expeditions. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has announced this Friday an investigation into the event, because the ship that carried the Titan to the immersion zone.

responsibilities

The attribution of responsibilities is also connected with the hypothetical payment of the bill for a colossal deployment. A dozen ships from the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom, reconnaissance planes and at least three seabed explorer robots, as well as rescue and diving experts from the US Navy and the British Royal Navy, have participated in the operational.

The main question is why the submersible imploded in the depths of the North Atlantic. The investigation will continue in the area near the titanic where the five “major” wrecks of the submersible were found, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard 1st District said Thursday. “I know there are also a lot of questions about how, why and when this happened. These are questions on which we will collect all the information we can,” Mauger said, adding that it is a “complex case”, so quick conclusions cannot be expected.

He Titan It submerged at 6 a.m. Sunday and was reported missing Sunday afternoon about 700 kilometers south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to the Canadian Rescue Coordination Command in Halifax. Any hint of hope of finding the crew alive was dashed on Thursday, when the reserve of breathable air on board was theoretically depleted.

But the acoustic signal registered in the secret sensor network advances the end almost five days. The “anomaly” detected on Sunday by the Navy was reported to the US Coast Guard, which continued its search because the data was not considered definitive. The analysis of the sounds detected on Tuesday and Wednesday by Canadian reconnaissance planes, which had raised some hope that the five passengers were alive, also yielded no results, since experts consider that they were probably generated by different elements.

The statements of the filmmaker and explorer James Cameron, director of the Oscar-winning film titanic and with about twenty dives to the wreck, the hypothesis of a quick accident abounds, almost immediately after the dive; the same location of the remains of the Titan, near the wreck of the ocean liner, also suggests that the implosion occurred in the final phase of the descent, on Sunday. Both the location and Cameron’s hypothesis abound in the possibility of a quick end, and match the data from the Navy’s Sunday acoustic log.

The state of the five “major” remains of the Titan that located on Thursday a remote-controlled robot by the Canadian ship horizon arctic It is “congruent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” said the vice admiral of the Coast Guard. The expectation generated by the search had not ceased this Friday, but the appearance of those responsible before journalists, punctual since Monday, was reduced. The desperate search for the submersible, day and night, has given way to mourning and the effort to recover the bodies and the wreckage of the ship.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitter